Man Arrested at Tampa Area Park on Drug Charges After Calling Police For Help | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

ONLY IN FLORIDA

Your home for stories that wouldn't happen in any other state

Man Arrested at Tampa Area Park on Drug Charges After Calling Police For Help

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

    A Hillsborough County man is behind bars – after he called the police asking for help to rescue him from a state park.

    According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area northeast of Tampa after a hiker called saying he had been lost since the previous day and his cell phone was dying. Crews from HSCO, as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and fire rescue crews began their search, eventually finding the man – who was later identified as 38-year-old Rufus Buckner.

    Deputies say Buckner became uncooperative and gave false information – including a different name when making the initial call. They eventually found a straw with residue of methamphetamine on it.

    Buckner, who has a lengthy record, was charged with two drug related counts and has been banned from all state parks.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices