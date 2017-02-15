A Hillsborough County man is behind bars – after he called the police asking for help to rescue him from a state park.

According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area northeast of Tampa after a hiker called saying he had been lost since the previous day and his cell phone was dying. Crews from HSCO, as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and fire rescue crews began their search, eventually finding the man – who was later identified as 38-year-old Rufus Buckner.

Deputies say Buckner became uncooperative and gave false information – including a different name when making the initial call. They eventually found a straw with residue of methamphetamine on it.

Buckner, who has a lengthy record, was charged with two drug related counts and has been banned from all state parks.