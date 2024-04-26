Broward County

Section of I-595 in Broward closed after bus goes up in flames

The fire was reported in the westbound lanes of the highway near Nob Hill Road

By NBC6

A bus fire led to the closure of a portion of Interstate 595 in Broward County Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the westbound lanes of the highway near Nob Hill Road.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed all westbound lanes closed as Davie Fire Rescue crews doused the bus with water.

The bus appeared to have been completely destroyed. People believed to be the passengers could be seen standing on the side of the highway.

NBC6
People believed to be passengers of a bus that caught fire on I-595 in Broward are seen on the side of the highway on April 26, 2024.

It was unknown if anyone was injured.

The incident was causing major traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

