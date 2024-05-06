Husband of South Florida woman missing in Madrid arrested at Miami International Airport

FBI agents, in collaboration with the Spanish National Police, have arrested the husband of a South Florida woman who traveled to Madrid and vanished. He is being accused of being involved in her disappearance last February.

David Knezevich was arrested Saturday at Miami International Airport when he arrived on a flight from his home country of Serbia, where he had been for months.

David Knezevich

Sources close to the investigation have told EFE that he has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator in the disappearance of his wife, Ana María Knezevich Henao.

🚩Detenido en el Aeropuerto Internacional de #Miami (EEUU) el marido de Ana María Henao por su presunta relación con la desaparición de su mujer, en el marco de una investigación llevada a cabo por la @policia



Han colaborado la Agregaduría de Interior de #Belgrado,@FBI de… pic.twitter.com/AfoLTSDwBW — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 6, 2024

In addition to the FBI agents who are participating in the investigation, agents from the Belgrade Interior Attaché Office and the Colombian Police took part in the arrest.

The investigations by the National Police to find the whereabouts of the 40-year-old Colombian native, who disappeared on February 2 in Madrid, are being directed by the Court of Violence against Women number 9 of the capital, which keeps the case under summary secrecy.

Ana María, who lived in Fort Lauderdale, arrived in Madrid last December looking to get away for a while.

Her family and friends say the naturalized American had been going through a nasty divorce from her Knezevich, but the trip was also a chance to explore new places.

She vanished shortly after a man wearing a motorcycle helmet disabled the security cameras at her Madrid apartment building by spray-painting the lenses.

The next day, two friends received separate text messages — one in English, one in Spanish — from her phone saying she was running off for a few days with a man she had just met.

Police in Madrid and Fort Lauderdale were notified, launching investigations on each side of the Atlantic.