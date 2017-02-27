Marlins Fall to Twins in Fort Myers

The Miami Marlins allowed eight early runs on their way to a 9-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The game took place at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, which is the spring home of the Twins. This game marked the first time that Miami had ventured out of Jupiter for Grapefruit League play this year. With this loss, the Marlins are now 1-2 thus far.

Roster hopeful Jose Urena made the start for Miami and was not at his best. Urena who is expected to make Miami's roster and serve as a reliever, went one inning in this one and allowed a pair of runs. The right-hander walked one and also gave up a hit along the way.

Justin Nicolino was next on the mound for Miami, and he had a forgettable appearance. Nicolino only retired one batter and gave up five runs. The 25-year old faces an uphill battle to win a spot on the roster, and this appearance won't help matters. The right-hander gave up four hits and walked a batter, and could use a strong outing next time to improve his chances.

Most of Miami's regular lineup stayed back in Jupiter, with only Adeiny Hechavarria making the trip. Dee Gordon was originally slated to join Hechavarria, but was kept out due to an eye infection. Hechavarria went 0-3 in the loss.

Tyler Moore had the best day as far as Miami's players go. Moore is trying to win a bench job, and is doing the most with the chances he is given. The veteran went 2-2 with a home run and two runs batted in. Moore now has two homers already this spring.

The Marlins will return to Roger Dean Stadium on Tuesday, and will host the New York Mets at 1:05 p.m.