Marlins to Wear Jersey Patch to Honor Jose Fernandez

The Miami Marlins unveiled their new jersey patch that will pay tribute to Jose Fernandez on Friday.

The team will wear a black circle with Fernandez's #16 stitched on their jerseys for the duration of the season. This patch is similar to the one worn by the team at the end of the 2016 season, except the location has changed. At the end of last season, Miami had the patch on each player's sleeve. Now, it will rest symbolically over the heart of each man.

Marlins players will be wearing the 16 patches this year to honor Jose Fernandez pic.twitter.com/wY4cDLK7Qu — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) February 10, 2017

With the team wearing a patch for the 2017 All-Star Game on the sleeve, jersey real estate is hard to come by this season. The Marlins however wanted to honor their former ace in a big and meaningful way. Due to the timing of Fernandez's death, Miami only played three games last year with a patch. The team will have the patch on every jersey during spring training, the regular season and the postseason if they qualify.

There should be more tributes announced for Fernandez as time goes by, but thus far the team has remained tight-lipped on any plans. Miami may opt to remember Fernandez on Opening Day and at the All-Star Game in some manner. The Marlins will also formally retire the #16 at some point in the future.

Fans can spend time with the players and see the new-look jerseys this weekend at Marlins Park, where the Marlins will host a two-day version of their annual FanFest.