McDonald's Offering Free Breakfast to Dads on Father's Day

South Florida dads are getting treated to breakfast on Father's Day thanks to McDonald's.

The fast food chain said it will give out a free meal during breakfast hours on June 18. The meal includes a breakfast sandwich with a choice of a small orange juice, coffee or soft drink.

Dads must be accompanied by a child or children. Breakfast hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The offer is good at participating McDonald's locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.