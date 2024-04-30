What we know about Round 2 of the NHL playoffs so far

The battle for Lord Stanley is heating up.

A couple of first-round series in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs have been decided, with some teams able to keep their championship hopes alive for at least another round and others seeing them come to an end early.

The Presidents' Trophy-winning New York Rangers were the first team to advance to Round 2, sweeping the Washington Capitals in four games. The reigning Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers joined New York with an impressive five-game series victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. And the Carolina Hurricanes closed out the New York Islanders in five games as well.

There are five more second-round berths up for grabs as the playoff field is cut in half from 16 teams down to eight. From the updated bracket and more, here's what to know about the second round:

Does the NHL reseed in the playoffs?

Like the NBA playoffs, the NHL follows a bracket format in the postseason and doesn't reseed.

What is the Round 2 bracket for the 2024 NHL playoffs?

There are still several first-round series to be decided, but here's a look at the updated Round 2 bracket (teams in bold have officially advanced):

Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers (D1) vs. Boston Bruins (D2)/Toronto Maple Leafs (D3)

New York Rangers (D1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (D2)

Western Conference

Dallas Stars (D1)/Vegas Golden Knights (WC2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (D2)/Colorado Avalanche (D3)

Vancouver Canucks (D1)/Nashville Predators (WC1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (D2)/Los Angeles Kings (D3)

When does Round 2 of the 2024 NHL playoffs start?

The NHL has not announced when the second round will begin yet.

For what it's worth, the final potential Game 7s of the first round are scheduled for Sunday, May 5.

What is the Round 2 schedule in the 2024 NHL playoffs?

Check back here for the second-round schedule details as they become available.

How many games are in Round 2 of the NHL playoffs?

Just like the other playoff series, the second round features a best-of-seven format where the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.

How many rounds are in the NHL playoffs?

There are four rounds in the NHL playoffs. Following the second round will be the conference finals and then the Stanley Cup Final.

