(Published 2 hours ago)

An emergency meeting is being called by Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine in an effort to address the recent violence over Memorial Day weekend in the city.

This past weekend, police dealt with several issues that got attention, including a stabbing last night and a fatal shooting over a parking space that led to a police involved shooting on Alton Road.

City officials want to put a stop to this crime.

“Urban beach weekend is a thing of the past,” said city commissioner Michael Greico. “After 17 years of trying to handle this and trying to measure success by number of arrests or lack of shootings is something that we're no longer going to tolerate.”

Arrests were down this weekend on Miami Beach as opposed to last year. Police made 96 arrests as of last night, while last year that number was closer to 200.

Officials say this is partly due to increased number of officers in the area.

Several measures are reportedly being considered by officials talking about – including closing down bars and clubs earlier and setting curfews.

The emergency meeting is open to the public and will be happening at Miami Beach City Hall today at 10 a.m.