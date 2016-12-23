Several restaurants will be open on Christmas Day to serve consumers something other than the traditional meal at home. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Denny's will be serving holiday cheer all 24-hours of Christmas day with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Last year, Denny's welcomed 1.6 million guests on Christmas Day-- making Christmas the diner's busiest day for the sixth consecutive year.

Applebee's will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but times and locations will vary, so call ahead before heading out.

Starbucks will also be open, with hours varying by location.

For a list of several other chains that will be open Christmas Eve and or Christmas Day, check them out here.