Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a woman they say went missing Sunday and could be in need of help.

32-year-old Abigail Rowe was last seen off NW 12th Court and 168th Avenue. She left driving a Grey Nissan with Florida tag number BJPS25.

Officials say Rowe has made threats toward a family member and suffers from mental illness. She is believed to not be taking her medication.

Rowe is 5’5” tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers or Pembroke Pines Police.