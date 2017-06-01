NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports on a woman accused of sex trafficking and prostitution.

A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after being accused of human trafficking, sexually taking advantage of a minor and “living off the earnings of a prostitute,” a judge said Thursday.

Plantation police arrested Destiny Denise Santalli on Wednesday. The magistrate ordered no contact with the minor victim involved in the case.

Santalli has a lengthy criminal past. In September 2015, she was arrested on charges of petit theft and battery and in December 2015, she was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle, records show.

Santalli is currently being held without bond.