Plantation Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Charged With Sex Trafficking | NBC 6 South Florida
FIRST ALERT: 
Hurricane Season Begins: What To Know
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Plantation Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Charged With Sex Trafficking

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports on a woman accused of sex trafficking and prostitution.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after being accused of human trafficking, sexually taking advantage of a minor and “living off the earnings of a prostitute,” a judge said Thursday.

    Plantation police arrested Destiny Denise Santalli on Wednesday. The magistrate ordered no contact with the minor victim involved in the case.

    Santalli has a lengthy criminal past. In September 2015, she was arrested on charges of petit theft and battery and in December 2015, she was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle, records show.

    Santalli is currently being held without bond.

    Published 37 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices