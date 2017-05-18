Groups, including one led by Derek Jeter and former Gov. Jeb Bush, reportedly are having trouble finding banks who believe the team is worth the asking price.

The Miami Marlins are still owned by Jeffrey Loria – and a recent article is shedding light on the fact it could remain that way for a while.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the big names bidding on the team – including one group led by former MLB star Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush - are having a big-time problem getting the money.

Loria’s asking price is $1.3 billion, however both groups considered to be frontrunners – the Jeter/Bush group and one led by the son of former Presidential candidate Mitt Romney, are having trouble convincing investors who don't believe the team is worth that kind of money.

In April, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said a deal to buy the team would be done in a matter of days.

The same story says that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to buy the Marlins last fall for $750 million – an offer that Loria allegedly rejected.