Rain Expected for Father's Day | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Rain Expected for Father's Day

By Ryan Phillips

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rain Expected for Father's Day
    NBC 7
    A Kearny Mesa shopper is caught in the rain Friday.

    A fairly sunny Saturday is likely to be replaced by a wet Sunday forecast.

    Tropical moisture, just to the south of Florida, will head north on Sunday, aiding the chance for locally heavy downpours.

    While there may be some cloud breaks in the morning hours, showers and storms are likely, especially in the afternoon.

    The pattern will persist into Monday as well before a drier trend moves in for Tuesday.

    Dealership Drama

    [MI] Dealership Drama

    Cellphone video shows a dramatic dispute at a Hialeah car dealership.

    (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

    Temperatures will hold near their averages for the next few days with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

    There are a few areas in the tropics that we will be monitoring through the weekend.

    One area is around the Yucatan peninsula, where the National Hurricane Center has posted an 80 percent chance for development in the next 5 days.

    Two South Florida Service Stations Clash in Gas War

    Two South Florida Service Stations Clash in Gas War

    NBC 6's Keith Jones reports on the gas war unfolding between two gas stations in South Florida. 

    (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

    The “Hurricane Hunters” are scheduled to fly the northwest Caribbean on Sunday, if needed, to investigate the area.

    In the Tropical Atlantic, just under 1500 miles from the Windward Islands, is another area of interest.

    The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 60% chance for development in the next 5 days.

    Road Rage Incident Caught on Tape Goes Viral

    [MI] Road Rage Incident Caught on Tape Goes Viral

    NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more after the wild scene took place this weekend, leading to one man's arrest.

    (Published Monday, June 12, 2017)

    This is fairly unorthodox as it is very early in the season to see much, if any, development in this area.

    There are no current threats to South Florida.

    Use the NBC6 News & Weather app to stay up to date on any developments.

    South Florida Remembering Pulse Victims on Anniversary

    [MI-NATL] South Florida Remembering Pulse Victims on Anniversary

    Events are planned across the area Monday for the one year anniversary of the mass shooting.

    (Published Monday, June 12, 2017)
    Published 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices