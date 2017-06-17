Rain Expected for Father's Day

A Kearny Mesa shopper is caught in the rain Friday.

A fairly sunny Saturday is likely to be replaced by a wet Sunday forecast.

Tropical moisture, just to the south of Florida, will head north on Sunday, aiding the chance for locally heavy downpours.

While there may be some cloud breaks in the morning hours, showers and storms are likely, especially in the afternoon.

The pattern will persist into Monday as well before a drier trend moves in for Tuesday.

Temperatures will hold near their averages for the next few days with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

There are a few areas in the tropics that we will be monitoring through the weekend.

One area is around the Yucatan peninsula, where the National Hurricane Center has posted an 80 percent chance for development in the next 5 days.

The “Hurricane Hunters” are scheduled to fly the northwest Caribbean on Sunday, if needed, to investigate the area.

In the Tropical Atlantic, just under 1500 miles from the Windward Islands, is another area of interest.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 60% chance for development in the next 5 days.

This is fairly unorthodox as it is very early in the season to see much, if any, development in this area.

There are no current threats to South Florida.

