Man dead and possible suspect in custody after shooting at Miramar apartment complex

A man is dead and a possible suspect was in custody after a shooting at a Miramar apartment complex late Thursday night.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the complex in the 10700 block of N. Preserve Way.

Officials said officers responded to reports of a man who was shot and found two people outside the complex, including the injured victim.

Officers gave the victim CPR before he was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials said they were speaking with the other person, who claimed the shooting was accidental.

"Officers right now are working with the suspect, he's being cooperative at this moment, answering questions," Miramar Police spokesperson Tiffany Roy said. "We are not looking for anyone else and this is an ongoing investigation."

Officials haven't released the identities of either person involved in the incident.

