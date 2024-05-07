$215 million Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Miami Shores

Someone in South Florida won the $215 million Powerball jackpot.

The lucky winner reportedly bought the ticket at a Publix store in Miami Shores.

The winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 56, 60, 25. The cash value is $100.1 million.

The $2 million Power Play prize ticket was reportedly sold in Idaho.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday night. That jackpot is set at $20 million.