Miami Shores

$215 million Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Miami Shores

The lucky winner reportedly bought the ticket at a Publix store in Miami Shores.

By NBC6 and WFLA

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone in South Florida won the $215 million Powerball jackpot.

The lucky winner reportedly bought the ticket at a Publix store in Miami Shores.

The winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 56, 60, 25. The cash value is $100.1 million.

The $2 million Power Play prize ticket was reportedly sold in Idaho.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday night. That jackpot is set at $20 million.

This article tagged under:

Miami Shores
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us