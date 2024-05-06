Brightline to increase commuter fares in South Florida

Some South Florida commuters are left outraged after Brightline announced that it will be raising fares this summer.

Currently, commuters buy 40 one-way tickets for $399 to all destinations between West Palm Beach and Miami.

Beginning on June 1, Brightline will offer packages of just 10 tickets, and are offering the first 10 for free. After this, the 40 tickets will cost commuters $1,400, which is a 251 percent increase.

The chief financial officer at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, Cathy Nonnemacher, is among affected commuters. She rides Brightline on weekdays to get to work.

"I'm disappointed and I'm hoping they change their mind," Nonnemacher said.

She says her family bought a home in downtown West Palm Beach three years ago, in order to be near the Brightline station.

"I'm a little confused that they don't want to support the commuters who have been riding all this time and keeping them in business." Nonnemacher added.

Brightline is a private company -- and therefore, can set its own rates.

Brightline single ticket prices, including fares to Orlando, will reportedly stay the same for now.