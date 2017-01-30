Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on I-95

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 95 near central Florida on Monday.

According to WPTV, a Piper Cherokee single-engine plane landed in the median of I-95, south of the State Road 60 exit at mile marker 144.

The Florida Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported and the plane didn't hit any cars.

It is currently unclear why the plane had to make the landing.

According to FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocki, officials are still trying to determine how to get the plane out of the median, either dismantling or having it towed.