Video shows woman hurling bowling ball at another's head in Brickell

Video shows a woman hurling a bowling ball at another woman's head at a bowling alley in Brickell.

It was one of several bowling balls thrown early Tuesday morning during a brawl at the recently opened Lucky Strike at the Miami Worldcenter.

Video from Only in Dade shows the woman who was hit in the head going down — and she didn't get back up right away.

Police said both the victim and the person who threw the bowling ball had left by the time they arrived, so it's not clear if the victim was seriously injured.

There is no word about what set off the brawl.