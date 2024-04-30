Caught on Camera

Video shows woman hurling bowling ball at another's head in Brickell

It was one of several bowling balls thrown early Tuesday morning during a brawl at the recently opened Lucky Strike at the Miami Worldcenter.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video shows a woman hurling a bowling ball at another woman's head at a bowling alley in Brickell.

It was one of several bowling balls thrown early Tuesday morning during a brawl at the recently opened Lucky Strike at the Miami Worldcenter.

Video from Only in Dade shows the woman who was hit in the head going down — and she didn't get back up right away.

Police said both the victim and the person who threw the bowling ball had left by the time they arrived, so it's not clear if the victim was seriously injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There is no word about what set off the brawl.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us