It was a night for dreams being realized, as the 2017 edition of the Major League Baseball draft unfolded. The Marlins selected left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers out of Carlsbad High School in New Mexico with the 13th overall pick.

Rogers blew away the competition in his senior season, posting two no-hitters and a perfect game with a staggering 0.33 earned run average.

In the compensatory round, the Marlins took outfielder Brian Miller out of the University of North Carolina. Miller caught scouts eyes in the highly regarded college all-star Cape Cod League.

The first ballplayer off the draft board from South Florida was former Monsignor Pace High School star Jeter Downs, who was selected 32nd overall by the Reds. The ranging shortstop named after former Yankees star Derek Jeter shot up draft boards during his senior season. Downs committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes, but could take his powerful bat to the pros.

MJ Melendez out of Westminster Christian was taken 52nd overall by the Kansas City Royals. Melendez committed to play his college ball for his father Mervyl at FIU. Scouts liken Melendez’s defensive ability to Benito Santiago and heralded him as the best defensive prep catcher in the draft.

With the very next pick, Archbishop McCarthy’s third baseman and fireball pitcher Joe Perez (a Miami commit) was selected by the Houston Astros. Perez helped lead the Mavericks to a state title and a number two ranking nationally.

Perez comes from good stock, as the son a former Spanish professional soccer player. Against Melendez and Westminster Christian this season with 60 scouts on hand, Perez hit 98 MPH on the radar gun and will likely stick on the mound in the pros.

Mark Vientos (another Miami commit) was the final local prep product selected on day one of the draft. The American Heritage alum projects to play third base when he hits the minors. Area scouts liken his tool set to that of famous Breto High alum and current Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado. Vientos was selected 59th overall by the New York Mets.