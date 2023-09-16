Police search for suspect after victim was robbed, pistol whipped in Hialeah

Hialeah Police were called to the Mayfair Commercial Center on West 28th avenue for an armed robbery Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim was transported to Palmetto Hospital due to their injuries.

Before police got here, they say the suspect got away. Investigators say they're also trying to figure out if the suspect shot their gun in the process.

One man who works at One Two Three BBQ told NBC6 people inside a nail shop came over to their business after the incident and told him the owner of the nail shop was robbed and pistol whipped.

He also says he had a family member inside the nail shop when this was happening.

"People running across to inside of our place and then my aunt was running from the back of our place with her hand cut so that's when I knew something was up,” Philip Coward said.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect.