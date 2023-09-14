Technology

Viola Davis, Spike Lee, Seth Meyers featured at Dreamforce Day 3

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dreamforce Day 3 on Thursday will feature more in-depth discussions on artificial intelligence with a slew of tech industry leaders, as well as actress Viola Davis, director Spike Lee and comedian Seth Meyers.

A day after Gov. Gavin Newsom and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff discussed the myriad issues San Francisco is facing as a city and a host for future innovation, Dreamforce turned the conversation's focus on AI.

Davis and Lee are scheduled to take part in a session titled "Taking Creative Control: Lights, Camera, AI" at 2 p.m. Meyers and comedian Sheng Wang are slated to host the "Dreamforce Comedy Hour" at 3 p.m.

For a full list of Thursday's events, visit the official conference website.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

TechnologySan FranciscoCelebrity Newstech
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us