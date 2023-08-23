‘Frasier' is coming back! What to know about the beloved sitcom's reboot

Frasier is ready to make a comeback.

A reboot of the acclaimed sitcom "Frasier" is set to air in October, Paramount+ announced Aug. 22, teasing what viewers can expect with first look photos, a release date and casting details.

"The new series follows Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," the press release said. "Frasier has re-entered the building!"

Sept. 16 marks the 30th anniversary of when "Frasier" first premiered, and the 11-season sitcom holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series at 37 wins and 107 nominations.

Here's everything to know about the long-awaited reboot.

When does the 'Frasier' reboot air?

The "Frasier" reboot is going to air its first two episodes Oct. 12 on Paramount+ in the United States, and the episodes will be available in international markets the next day.

The remaining eight episodes of the first season will release weekly on Thursdays.

How to watch the new 'Frasier'

The "Frasier" reboot will be available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. However, CBS Television Network will broadcast the first two episodes back to back on Oct. 17 starting at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Which original cast members are in the 'Frasier' reboot?

The press release listed Grammer as the only original cast member returning. But TODAY previously reported that Peri Gilpin will return as Roz Doyle and Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Lilith.

"Niles (Crane) and Daphne (Moon) are not coming back," Grammer told TODAY in February of the series' couple played by David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves. "If there is a spot for a one-off appearance, and they're interested, I'm sure we would do something like that. But, it's a new world. It's a new life. Frasier's going back to Boston to put himself back in a place where he didn't feel like he quite made it."

"He wants to feel like he conquered it again," Grammer said of his character.

Who else is starring in the 'Frasier' reboot?

Jack Cutmore-Scott, known for starring in "Deception," plays Frasier's son, Freddy. Nicholas Lyndhurst, who starred in "Only Fools and Horses," plays Frasier's friend from college, Alan, who is a college professor. Toks Olagundoye, star of "Castle" and "The Neighbors," plays Alan's colleague at work. Other cast members include Jess Salgueiro ("Workin' Moms") and Anders Keith ("Variations").

