The 95th Academy Awards are nearly here.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the lead nominee with 11 nominations including the coveted Best Picture award.

As for the infamous slap seen around the world during last year's show? Don't expect to see Will Smith, who was banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards, from where and when to watch to who's hosting and more:

When Are the 2023 Oscars?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Where Can I Watch the 2023 Oscars?

It will be broadcast live on ABC. The broadcast can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV. Some of these services offer brief free trials. You can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your TV provider.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time. The last time he hosted in 2018, it was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host.

Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio. In an ad for this year’s show styled after “Top Gun: Maverick,” Kimmel made his humble case for being the right person for the job while noting that he can’t get slapped because “I cry a lot.”

Who Will Be the Presenters at the 2023 Oscars?

The first announced round of presenters are: Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

What's Nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars?

The 10 movies competing for best picture are: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Women Talking.” Here's a guide to how you can watch them.

See the full list of 2023 Academy Award nominees here.

Will There Be Any Performances?

All signs point to a full slate of musical performances, with Rihanna performing “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Kala Bhairava singing M.M. Keeravaani's “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR." No official word yet on whether Lady Gaga will sing “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” during the show.