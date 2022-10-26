jerry lee lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis Alive After False Death Report

A false report of Jerry Lee Lewis' death shook the Internet on Oct. 26. Read on to find out how the "Great Balls of Fire" singer, who is very much alive, is actually doing

Jerry Lee Lewis sits for a picture at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be inducted as a member Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

There's a whole lotta head shakin' goin' on after it was falsely reported that Jerry Lee Lewis had died.

On Oct. 26, the Internet was whipped up in a frenzy after TMZ published an article purporting the death of the music legend. But, as it turned out, it was all a hoax.

"He's alive," a spokesperson for Lewis' management company told NBC News in response to the bogus report. "TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls--- anonymous tip."

Since the online gaffe, TMZ deleted its original report and published a retraction. "Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported," the outlet's new article read. "Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The correction comes days after an update posted to Lewis' Instagram said that the musician was "too ill with the flu to attend" celebrations of his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Instead, according to the post, Lewis chose close friend Kris Kristofferson to accept the honor on his behalf. 

"It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person," Lewis wrote in an open letter on Oct. 19. "My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon."

Reflecting on his decades-long career, the "Great Balls of Fire" singer continued, "I am honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes—Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and the like—not to mention so many amazing friends who have been so good to me through the years."

Entertainment News

Harry Styles 6 hours ago

Grey Poupon Releases ‘Don't Worry Dijon' Jars After Olivia Wilde Post

CELEBRITIES 9 hours ago

How ‘Call Me Kat' Is Paying Tribute to Leslie Jordan

He added, "Thank you all for your support and love and for electing me into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and most of all, thanks to God for allowing me to experience this honor while I am still here."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

jerry lee lewisTMZhoax
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us