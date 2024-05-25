Nicki Minaj apparently arrested in the Netherlands after incident involving her luggage

Nicki Minaj was apparently arrested by police in the Netherlands stemming from an incident involving her luggage, according to the rapper's social media posts.

According to NBC News the rapper was traveling to Manchester, England, from Amsterdam, Netherlands, for a concert on her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." Minaj, 41, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, is scheduled to perform at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

When asked if the rapper had been taken into custody, a spokesperson for the police in the Netherlands said that it had "arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs."

In one video she shared on X Saturday afternoon, Minaj is seen being told that her luggage needs to be searched.

"I'm so sorry to say that," a man at the airport tells her.

"But isn't that what you planned on doing from the get-go? Why didn't you guys search it before it went on the plane," she responds.

The man says they did a "random quick check" but need to open the luggage.

In subsequent posts, Minaj said she believed people were trying to "stop this tour" and were lying to her.

"They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they said it’s on the plane. It couldn’t have been, I just pulled up," she said. "I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags."

In another post, she wrote: "They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc."

"This is how they plant things in your luggage," another read.

They’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They didn’t know I was planning for them just like they were planning for me. Me filming every single thing made them really mad. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

In her final post, Minaj said she was being told she had to "go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct."

