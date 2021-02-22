Olivia Rodrigo Responds to ‘SNL' ‘Drivers License' Sketch With Regé-Jean Page

Olivia Rodrigo just hit a bigger milestone than getting her driver's license: a major mention on "Saturday Night Live."

This week's episode of "Saturday Night Live" featured the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star's hit song "drivers license" in a sketch starring "Bridgerton" breakout actor Regé-Jean Page. In the skit, a bunch of guys play pool when Page heads to the jukebox to play Rodrigo's devastating breakup ballad.

While the guys – including Kate McKinnon as an elderly Italian man, because of course – initially dismiss the song, it's just mere moments later that they reveal they're already big fans, with Pete Davidson emotionally mouthing the words to the chorus.

In fact, Beck Bennett even points out that he "heard on the news or something" that the track is about the "HSM" crew, with Page then unpacking the alleged split between Rodrigo and her co-star (and unconfirmed "driver's license" muse) Joshua Bassett. Naturally, the whole thing ends with the guys linking arms and belting out Rodrigo's killer bridge.

The sketch ends with Page and Davidson brawling over a comparison between Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, who happens to be the teen's personal idol.

Rodrigo was thrilled her song had its "SNL" debut and said the timing of it was particularly special. The actress, who turned 18 on Saturday, tweeted during the show, "DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING."

She also shared that she was watching the show on her Instagram Story, writing "Im losing my mind an snl sketch ab drivers license omg."

Now the real question is: When will Rodrigo get her turn to perform on "SNL" in person? In the words of McKinnon's elderly Italian man, "I need to hear that friggin' bridge again."