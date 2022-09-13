Police are looking into a social media post as part of their investigation into the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at Inglewood's Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the robbery and death of Philadelphia rapper Rakim Allen, better known as his stage name PnB Rock, who was fatally shot on Tuesday around 1:15 p.m. during a busy lunch hour.

PnB Rock's was dining with his girlfriend and the mother of one of his daughters.

A social media post went up sharing their location on Instagram 20 minutes before the shooting. The post has since been deleted.

A recent Twitter post was also published Monday afternoon by the rapper that included a video of him smoking inside a vehicle and a woman driving as he flashed a white, jewel-encrusted watch, NBC News reported.

Rapper PnB Rock was killed in an armed robbery at the South LA restaurant. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday Sept. 12, 2022.

Moore said after a man inside the restaurant demanded the rapper's jewelry and valuables, a struggle ensued, and it ended with the rapper shot and killed.

"And as they are there enjoying a simple meal he was brutally attacked," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

"Simply over the jewelry and the valuables he had on his person," Moore said.

The chief also said an "extensive amount of jewelry" was taken in the armed robbery.

Less than 24 hours later, Roscoe’s re-opened, saying they wanted to show they are a safe restaurant and that this was an isolated incident.

A spokesperson for Roscoe’s defended the safety of their restaurants.

"We have tremendous security here at Roscoe’s," Joseph Collins of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles said.

"We call the perpetrators of this tragedy monsters and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring that monster to justice."

The 30-year-old rapper was born in Philadelphia and was one of five boys raised by a single mom.

He faced challenges growing up, spending some time in jail and shelters. Eventually he made it big in music, often using his platform to condemn violence and promote mental health.

Police Chief Michael Moore insists his detectives are working hard trying to track down the killer.

So far they’ve made no arrests.

Police have reported several high-profile armed robberies involving high-end jewelry in the Los Angeles area, including a day-time theft of a $500,000 watch at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

Roscoe's has been a Los Angeles mainstay for decades. The soul food chain was founded in 1975 in Hollywood, and has been frequented by celebrities like Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, Snoop Dogg, and even President Barack Obama.

PnB Rock is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.” He released released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2.

PnB Rock released his debut single in 2014, which he wrote while incarcerated, and signed with Atlantic Records in 2015. He was featured on Ed Sheeran's 2019 song "Cross Me." In 2020, PnB Rock released "Ordinary" which featured late rapper Pop Smoke, who was slain during a robbery of a Hollywood Hills home Feb. 19.

PnB Rock shared a daughter with Instagram model Stephanie Sibounheuang. He has another daughter from a previous relationship.