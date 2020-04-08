Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen, Bocelli Connect With Music in Shadow of Pandemic

Springsteen will appear on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern

By The Associated Press

Bruce-Springsteen-Mohegan-Sun-Arena
Mohegan Sun

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Hoping to raise moods, Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli each plan to reach their fans with music — The Boss as a guest DJ and the tenor with a live performance.

Bocelli will give a solo livestreamed performance on Easter Sunday from the main historic cathedral in Milan, Italy.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the city and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said in a statement.

There will be no audience present, but the concert will be exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor’s YouTube channelfrom 6 p.m. UK time or 1 p.m. Eastern.

Springsteen will appear on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern. According to E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, Springsteen will be DJing music he’s been listening to during the pandemic.

