Tom Holland recalls being “enslaved” to alcohol before sobriety journey

Tom Holland is getting candid about his struggles prior to his sobriety journey.

The Spider-Man actor, who has been sober for over a year, recently looked back at the extent of his alcohol consumption, noting that it had a detrimental impact on his day-to-day life.

"I was definitely addicted to alcohol, not shying away from that at all," Holland said on the July 10 episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. "I think that anyone that has a beer everyday has probably got a little bit of a problem."

In his experience, the 27-year-old said he would "drink and drink and drink and drink," until he reached a breaking point.

"And then you would just reach that moment where you're like 'Wow, I shouldn't have had that last beer,'" the actor continued. "And you wake up the next day and you have a terrible headache."

His alcohol consumption, Holland said, left him wondering, "Why am I enslaved this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?"

"I would look back and recognize that I would go to events for work," he added, "and, you know, I can't enjoy myself until I've had a few beers, and I just felt so much pressure."

In the early days of his sobriety journey, Holland avoided areas that had alcohol but later came to a realization about his approach.

"I didn't feel like I could go and not have a drink because of the stress of it," he recalled, "but then after a while I sort of was like 'Mate, you've got to pull your socks up here. You can't just live in your house all the time, you've got to go out and enjoy yourself. And if you're only enjoying yourself because you're drinking, then you really do have a problem.'"

Instead of drinking, Holland has found "really good replacements things," to mimic the "ritual of cracking something open and sharing it with friends and drinking it—whether it's sparkling water or a beer."

And his well-being has only changed for the better since he stopped drinking.

"I could sleep better, I could handle problems better," Holland said. "Things that would go wrong on set that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much such better mental clarity. I felt healthier. I felt fitter."