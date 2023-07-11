‘Wonka' trailer reveals Timothée Chalamet's dance moves, Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa

Warner Bros. unveiled the official trailer for "Wonka" Tuesday, giving fans a look at Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet as the young and eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka before his rise to success.

The "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" prequel chronicles Wonka's relentless quest to perfect his craft and open the best chocolate shop in the world, even if that means taking on the renowned chocolate cartel.

The 27-year-old actor shared a poster for "Wonka" via Instagram on Tuesday, featuring his titular character standing in front of countless of giant candy jars.

Starring alongside Chalamet is an all-star cast, including Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant as an orange-skinned, green-haired Oompa Loompa.

"Wonka" is directed by the British Academy Film Awards nominee Paul King, who is famous for his work in the "Paddington" films. The movie is set to open in theaters internationally starting December 2023 and in North America on December 15.

Though the trailer doesn't feature any singing scenes, "Wonka" is reportedly a movie musical, and it does show off some of Chalamet's dance moves.

Here's a look at the full trailer.