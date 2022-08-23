Photos: Remembering Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later Published 19 mins ago • Updated 19 mins ago 8 photos 1/8 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File Jesus Cruz, 7, sleeps on a cot at a Red Cross shelter in Homestead, Fla., Aug. 29, 1992. His family had saved their money for years to buy a home in nearby Florida City only 3 months ago but they lost everything they had when Hurricane Andrew devastated the area last Monday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) 2/8 AP Photo/John Gaps III, File Singer Paul Simon hugs a young boy while visiting the tent city in Homestead, Florida, Sept. 17, 1992. Simon is in the stricken area to initiate a mobile medical program to provide free health care to young victims of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/John Gaps III) 3/8 ASSOCIATED PRESS Joan Wallach, left, and her daughter, Brenda, leave the Royal Palm Trailer Park in Homestead, Fla., where they lived, with suitcases they found in the debris from the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, Monday, Aug. 24, 1992. Andrew came ashore at Homestead with winds of 160 miles per hour. (AP Photo/Lynn Sladky) 4/8 Remnants of a trailer park following Hurricane Andrew. (Photo by �� Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) 5/8 Getty Images MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 24: Wrecked boats sit on the sea wall 24 August 1992 at the docks at Dinner Key in the Coconut Grove area of the city after Hurricane Andrew passed through southern Florida. Andrew was the strongest hurricane to hit southern Florida in 40 years. (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images) 6/8 An apartment destroyed by Hurricane Andrew overlooks a Miami waterway. (Photo by © Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) 7/8 Getty Images Wreckage from Hurricane Andrew in Homestead in September 1992. (Jim Virga/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) 8/8 AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File FILE- In this Sept. 1, 1992 file photo, Janny Vancedarfield sits in front of the debris that was once his house in Florida City, Fla. Vancedarfield lived in this house with six other family members before it was destroyed by Hurricane Andrew in September 1992. Two decades later, Homestead and Florida City have doubled in size into a demographically different community, better prepared to deal with hurricanes. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Celebrities, Public Figures Attend Grand Opening of Bad Bunny's New Brickell Restaurant Back-to-School First Day Photos From Across South Florida 6 Tiny Cat Breeds That Are Hard to Resist 9 Hypoallergenic Cat Breeds That Won't Make You Sneeze