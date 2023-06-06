Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's Exports Plunge by 7.5% in May, Far More Than Expected

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC and Clement Tan,CNBC

Martin Pollard | Reuters
  • Exports fell 7.5% in May from a year ago, far worse than the 0.4% decline predicted by a Reuters poll.
  • Imports for May dropped by 4.5% from a year ago — less than the 8% plunge forecast by Reuters.
  • The decline was so sharp that export volumes are below their levels at the start of the year, after accounting for seasonality and changes in export prices, Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics, at Capital Economics, said in a note.

BEIJING — China's exports fell in May for the first time since February, adding to concerns that growth in the world's second-largest economy could be faltering.

Exports fell 7.5% year-on-year to $283.5 billion, customs data showed Wednesday, far worse than the 0.4% decline predicted by a Reuters poll.

The decline was so sharp that export volumes came in below their levels at the start of the year, after accounting for seasonality and changes in export prices, Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"This points to subdued global demand for Chinese goods," he said.

In April, China's exports beat expectations slightly with 8.5% year-on-year growth. However, the disappointing export figures for May indicate that the longer-term trend is down, said Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group.

Money Report

news 37 mins ago

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Rises for Second Straight Day as Company Pays Down Debt

news 50 mins ago

Members of the House Introduce Bipartisan Bill Requiring Total Disclosure of Ticketing Fees

China won't be able depend on trade to boost its economy for "another six months, for sure," he said, noting a drag from lackluster U.S. demand, where inflation — and interest rates — remain high.

Customs data released Wednesday showed the dollar value of China exports to the U.S. slumped 15.1% in May from a year earlier, while exports to the European Union declined 4.9%. China exports to ASEAN, however, rose 8.1% in dollar terms in May from a year earlier.

Imports stabilize

Imports for May dropped by 4.5% from a year ago to $217.69 billion — less than the 8% plunge forecast by Reuters. China's monthly imports have declined on a year-on-year basis since late last year.

Other analysis of the data showed signs of recovery in domestic demand.

Capital Economics' Evans-Pritchard estimated that import volumes for May reached an 18-month high, after accounting for a lower comparison base and price changes.

He expects imports "will continue to recover over the coming quarters as the boost from reopening continues to feed through."

China is set to release inflation data on Friday.

— CNBC's Jihye Lee contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us