Don't use these 3 types of phrases in your resume, says ex-Google recruiter

Recruiters are busy people. They've got "typically about 20 to 30 positions open, truckloads of resumes they have to wade through and folks they have to meet and interview," says Simon Taylor, former Disney recruiter and author of the leadership book "Build Smart."

It stands to reason if a resume has any red flags whatsoever, they'll move onto the next one immediately. When you're writing yours, you'll want to make sure it meets their criteria and doesn't give them a reason to pass on your candidacy.

Here are three phrases former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company FairComp, Nolan Church, recommends avoiding.

'Coordinated meetings with X'

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

To begin with, under each job title, avoid writing a list of tasks that you took at the job. "I don't give a s--- about your tasks," Church says.

The day-to-day duties of your job like emailing with your boss or creating your quarterly goals do not give a concrete sense of what you accomplished and how you helped the business move forward. "The one I see all the time that just blows my mind is 'coordinated meetings with X,'" Church says.

"There's literally no business impact for coordinating meetings," he says. Think, instead, of what you did that truly benefitted the business, like booking new clients or exceeding sales goals, and use specific numbers to illustrate it.

A 'word salad' of keywords

Career experts recommend using keywords from the job description to prove you meet the role's criteria. But many jobseekers go too far.

People tend to "have this word salad based off of what the [job description] says," says Church. If a marketing job calls for implementing strategic marketing, refining the company's messaging platforms and engaging stakeholders, for example, a jobseeker might wrongly include every one of those terms in one sentence.

Create a rule for yourself when you're writing the bullets under your job titles: "You're not allowed to use more than one keyword in a sentence," says Church.

Sentences that are more than '25 words'

In a similar vein, avoid run-on sentences.

"All of these sentences should be less than 25 words maximum," says Church. "Probably even shorter than that. Because the goal of a resume is for me to very quickly understand what you've done."

Harkening back to recruiters' time crunch, they'll likely have just "three-to-five seconds" to dedicate to your resume, Taylor previously told Make It. If the sentences describing your accomplishments are too long, they won't necessarily take the time to read them. By writing concise phrases, you're helping recruiters get to the punchline of your impact right away, instead of having to look for it among many words.

"Time is the enemy in life and is the enemy in business," says Church. "The faster that we can move, the faster that we can solve problems."

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.