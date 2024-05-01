West Little River

Miami-Dade Police searching for man who allegedly fled hit-and-run that killed woman

Meylin Munoz Romero, 33, was killed in the Sunday morning crash

Police are searching for a man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that left a woman dead in northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue in West Little River when a Chevrolet Colorado collided with a Dodge Ram, Miami-Dade Police said.

The front right passenger of the Colorado, 33-year-old Meylin Munoz Romero, was killed as a result.

After the crash, the suspected driver of the Colorado, 38-year-old Marvin Cisneros Garcia, fled the scene on foot, police said.

Miami-Dade Police
Marvin Cisneros Garcia

Officials said Wednesday that they're trying to locate Garcia, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

West Little RiverMiami-Dade County
