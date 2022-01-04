Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

European Stocks Hit Record High, Led by Travel Sector; Wizz Air Up 12%

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Chesnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 reached an intraday record of 495.41.
  • Airline and travel stocks were among the biggest gainers on the index.

LONDON — European stocks hit a record high on Tuesday as the new year momentum continued in global markets.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.8% higher, having earlier reached an intraday record of 495.41. Most sectors and major bourses were in positive territory.

Airline and travel stocks were among the biggest gainers on the index, with the sector up 3.4%. Wizz Air led the gains, surging nearly 12%, while International Consolidated Airlines Group and TUI were also among the top performers.

Money Report

business 2 hours ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Oppenheimer Holdings Is Cheap and Should Rally With the Financials

business 3 hours ago

Jim Cramer Says Okta Versus Deere Is the Best Way to Understand the Current Stock Market

Stocks that had benefited from stay-at-home restrictions were among the worst performers. Online grocery firm Ocado sank over 7% while Hellofresh was down 9%.

It comes after stocks in the region kicked off 2022 with a bang on Monday, as most major regional indexes were higher on the first trading day of the new year.

There is still much uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic, however, with multiple countries around the world reimposing restrictions or lockdowns to stop the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Inflation and monetary policy will be key themes for 2022, as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates in the coming year to help cool the rise in prices for consumers.

U.S. stocks were higher mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a new record while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 sank, weighed down by tech shares. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific equities closed mostly higher Tuesday, as data showed accelerating Chinese factory activity growth in December.

Enjoyed this article?
For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream
Sign up for CNBC Pro
Start your free trial now

— CNBC's Ryan Browne, Maggie Fitzgerald, Eustance Huang and Sam Meredith contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesLondonGermanyEurope EconomyWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us