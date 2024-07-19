Money Report

European markets fall amid global IT outage; investors digest ECB decision

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

LONDON — European markets were lower on Friday as investors considered the latest ECB interest rate decision and a global IT outage linked to issues at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike persisted.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was last down 0.46% at 11:35 a.m. London time.

Almost all sectors were lower, with travel and leisure stocks tumbling 2.5%, and mining stocks declining 2%.

European markets have retreated throughout the week with the Stoxx 600 closing lower for the last four consecutive days.

The picture was similar across the world, with Asia-Pacific markets declining on Friday as they followed Wall Street lower. U.S. markets had closed lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a six-day winning streak. U.S. futures were last little changed.

On Friday, an update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike led to a major global IT outage that impacted businesses and crucial services including health care. Microsoft was one of the affected companies, with Windows laptops around the world showing error screens.

Flights remained grounded or were severely delayed as airlines and airports grappled with the impact of the issue.

CrowdStrike's CEO confirmed on social media that a fix had been deployed but did not provide details about how long the issues could last.

The European Central Bank announced on Thursday it would hold interest rates steady for now, after cutting them in June. ECB officials also said they expected headline inflation to remain above their target rate until next year.

Earnings and trading updates are expected from Danske Bank, Burberry and Hermes on Friday.

