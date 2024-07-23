European markets set for mixed open ahead of batch of earnings reports

Money Report

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Tuesday as investors await the latest earnings reports from regional companies.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 12 points lower at 8,192, Germany's DAX up 76 points at 18,490, France's CAC 40 up 18 points at 7,639 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 122 points at 34,984, according to data from IG.

European markets will be assessing the latest earnings from Givaudan, Thales, Alstom, Norsk Hydro, AkzoNobel, Banco de Sabadell, Randstad, Enagas and LVMH on Tuesday.

Hungary will announce its latest interest rate decision and data releases include Dutch and Irish consumer confidence figures.

Attention remains focused on the U.S. after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Democrats united behind Harris as the party's front-runner for the presidential nomination Monday, a day of major fundraising for the party and for Harris' campaign.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight after Wall Street looked past political uncertainty to log gains on Monday. S&P 500 futures were near flat Monday night, with traders readying for earnings reports from major companies after the benchmark posted its best day in more than a month.

