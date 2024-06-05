From Dunkin' to Krispy Kreme, 6 places to score discounts and freebies for National Doughnut Day

Doughnut fans rejoice, a day recognizing the classic sweet treat is right around the corner and plenty of restaurants are offering discounts and freebies to mark the occasion.

National Doughnut Day is celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, which falls on June 7 this year. It was created around 86 years ago by the Salvation Army to commemorate their "Donut Lassies." This group of women volunteered with the Salvation Army in 1917, going to France to care for wounded soldiers. They helped boost the troops' morale by making doughnuts.

Today, many chains throughout the U.S., including Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme, mark the day with deals. Here are six places where you can score free and discounted doughnuts.

Duck Donuts

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On June 7, Duck Donuts is offering customers a free cinnamon sugar doughnuts, no purchase necessary. The deal is available in-store only.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' fans can get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any drink while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

On June 7, Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut per customer at participating U.S. locations while supplies last. The deal is will be offered in-store only and excludes specialty and limited-time doughnuts.

LaMar's Donuts & Coffee

LaMar's is giving shoppers a free Ray's Original Glazed doughnut when they visit stores on June 7.

Shipley Donuts

Shipley Donuts is celebrating by giving customers a free doughnut with any purchase. The freebie is available while supplies last at participating locations and no substitutions are allowed.

Voodoo Doughnuts

On June 7, you can score a dozen pink Raised Glazed doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut for $10. You can pre-order by calling the custom order line at (661)-786-6366.

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Preregister today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through July 10, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.