Krispy Kreme to offer four new Doughnut Dot flavors

Krispy Kreme is adding new flavors of Doughnut Dots to their menu, the company announced on Monday.

Four new types of doughnut holes — powdered, sprinkled, cinnamon, and cookie crumb — will join the Original Glaze Doughnut Dots as permanent offerings on the Krispy Kreme menu. They will be available daily in a 10-count cup or 24-count box both in-store and through Krispy Kreme's website and app, according to a press release.

With an expanded Doughnut Dot line-up, Krispy Kreme raises the competition with Dunkin', which says it sells more than 800 million Munchkin doughnut holes annually.

The Krispy Kreme menu additions also come as the company prepares for a massive rollout into McDonald's stores, which is scheduled to start in the second half of this year. It will take approximately two and a half years to complete as Krispy Kreme more than doubles its distribution to satisfy the partnership.

CNBC previously reported that Krispy Kreme shops typically produce more doughnut than the chain can sell. With the additional demand from McDonald's, Krispy Kreme's production lines can churn out higher volume with limited additional cost.

"Overall, therefore, it makes our system more profitable to grow the deliver fresh daily channel, and McDonald's is an accelerator of that," Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth previously told CNBC.

For a limited time, Krispy Kreme customers will receive a 10-count cup of assorted Doughnut Dots or Original Glazed Doughnut Dots for $1 when they purchase any dozen doughnuts. The promotion will last from June 10 to June 16.