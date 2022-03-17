North Carolina Investigating Trump Aide Mark Meadows Over Voter Fraud Allegations

North Carolina authorities have opened an investigation into possible voter fraud by Mark Meadows when he was serving as White House chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump.

North Carolina authorities have opened an investigation into possible voter fraud by Mark Meadows when he was serving as White House chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump, the state attorney general's office said Thursday.

The probe was sparked by a New Yorker magazine article on March 6 that raised questions about the legitimacy of Meadows' voter registration in September 2020 given his claims then to live in a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C.

The New Yorker reported that the former Republican congressman "Meadows does not own this property and never has," and that it was not clear if he had ever spent a single night there. Meadows' wife Debbie had rented the residence once in the past several years.

The magazine noted that when Mark Meadows registered to vote in North Carolina by giving the address on Sept. 19, 2020, he listed his move-in date for the following day.

Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch, whose jurisdiction includes Scaly Mountain, asked the state Department of Justice's Special Prosecutions Section to investigate the issue, according to Nazneen Ahmed, spokeswoman for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

"And we have agreed to her request," Ahmed said in an email to CNBC on Thursday.

"We have asked the [State Burea of Investigation] to investigate and at the conclusion of the investigation, we'll review their findings," Ahmed said.

The probe of Meadows first was reported by The News & Observer newspaper.

Meadows was not in the office Thursday at the Conservative Partnership Institute in Washington, where he is a partner. A staffer there said she would forward CNBC's request for comment to a spokesperson for Meadows.

A spokesman for Welch, the Macon County DA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

