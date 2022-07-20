Secret Service Gave Just One Text Message Thread to Jan. 6 Probe in Response to Subpoena

The U.S. Secret Service handed over just one text thread in response to a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The committee issued the subpoena after being informed that Secret Service texts from around the date of the riot had been erased as a result of a "device-replacement program."

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said she had heard Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent in a vehicle after being told that they would not drive him to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The U.S. Secret Service handed over just one text message thread in response to a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, according to a letter obtained by NBC News on Wednesday.

That development was revealed by the Secret Service in a letter sent Tuesday, the deadline for the agency to hand over a trove of documents related to the insurrection, when a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.

The Secret Service and the select committee did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

The select committee issued the subpoena after being informed that Secret Service texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 of that year had been erased as a result of a "device-replacement program." The inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, briefed the select panel about the missing texts hours before the subpoena was issued Friday night, news outlets reported.

The inspector general, Joseph Cuffari, had previously told congressional committees that the messages had been deleted after his office had asked the Secret Service for electronic communications records tied to the Capitol riot.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi pushed back on any suggestion that the agency "maliciously deleted text messages following a request," saying last week that "the Secret Service has been fully cooperating with the OIG in every respect." Guglielmi said the Secret Service had started to reset its devices in January 2021as part of a pre-planned "system migration process," during which time some data was lost.

The letter sent Tuesday, obtained by NBC, said that Homeland Security's inspector general "specifically requested text messages sent or received by 24 Secret Service personnel during the period of December 7, 2020 through January 8, 2021."

After receiving that request, the letter said that the Secret Service identified "a text message conversation from former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to former Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Thomas Sullivan requesting assistance on January 6, 2021 and advised that the agency did not have any further records responsive to [the inspector general's] request for text messages."

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., one of nine members of the select committee, said in an MSNBC interview Tuesday that the panel "got one text message" from the Secret Service. That message may not be new, Lofgren said: "It is clear to me, that is a text message that may have been captured through another branch of government."

The Secret Service said it has turned over a total of 10,569 page of documents by the Tuesday deadline, NBC reported.

"The Secret Service continues to engage in extensive efforts to further assess whether any relevant text messages sent or received by 24 individuals identified by [Cuffari's office] were lost due to the Intune migration and, if so, whether such texts are recoverable," the letter added.

Meanwhile, the National Archives and Records Administration on Tuesday asked the Secret Service to investigate the "potential unauthorized deletion" of the texts in question.

The controversy over the text messages comes amid heightened public interest in the Secret Service following the select committee's public hearings on the Capitol riot, which produced bombshell allegations about Secret Service agents' involvement in the events of that day.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the committee last month that she had heard that Trump, following a pre-riot rally near the White House, lunged at a Secret Service agent in a vehicle after being told that they would not drive him to the Capitol.

Trump denied the allegation, and news outlets reported that unnamed Secret Service sources disputed her remarks. But agents with knowledge of the alleged incident have yet to challenge Hutchinson's claims in sworn testimony before the committee.

The panel's next public hearing is set for 8 p.m. ET Thursday.