wall street

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: FireEye, Williams-Sonoma, Workday & More

FireEye — Shares of FireEye jumped 12% in extended trading after the cybersecurity company announced a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone. FireEye intends to use the proceeds to fund the acquisition of Respond Software and grow the company's cloud, platform and managed services portfolio.

Ross Stores — Shares of Ross Stores gained 3% after the retailer posted a quarterly revenue beat. Ross' third-quarter sales came in at $3.75 billion, versus an estimate of $3.43 billion per Refinitiv. Its earnings were lower than expected, however.

Workday — Shares of Workday rose 4% in after-hours trading after the software company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The company posted an EPS of 86 cents, higher than a Refinitiv estimate of 67 cents. Its revenue came in above expectations as well.

Williams-Sonoma — Shares of Williams-Sonoma popped more than 5% after the home furnishings retailers posted a big earnings beat. The company reported an EPS of $2.56 billion in the previous quarter, well ahead of Wall Street expectations of $1.53 per share according to Refinitiv. The company said its digital sales jumped 49% year over year.

