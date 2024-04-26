Elementary school students speak out after adults attack them in Miami

Two students spoke out about the scary moments two adults attacked them not far from their elementary school in Miami.

The students — who are in the 3rd and 4th grades — told NBC6 they were walking just a block away from Jesse J. McCrary Jr. Elementary School on Thursday when they were attacked by a man and a woman.

Eleven-year-old Romel said the pair ran up to him and his 9-year-old brother Tymon near NW 75th Street and 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. NBC6 spoke to the students on Friday after getting permission from their parents.

“The 18-year-old hold my hands up and let the woman kick me in stomach," Romel said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 didn't show the kids' faces because they're minors.

According to the arrest report, Shantasia Miller’s daughter reportedly argued with one of the brothers a few days before. Miller felt that the incident wasn’t handled correctly and took things into her own hands.

The 36-year-old is accused of kicking and punching the young students and even tearing out a dreadlock from Romel’s head.

Police said 18-year-old Randy Washington then drove up and jumped in on the attack. He’s accused of hitting the kids and stealing $24 from one of the brothers.

"He pushed my brother off the bike and they start stomping on his head, and then the woman started to hit me," Romel said.

"They were running after me, and they pushed me off of my bike and started hitting me, stomping on me," Tymon said. "Then they busted my nose.”

"It was painful for my nose because my nose got busted, so I could barely breathe," he said.

The victims had minor face scratches after the beating but they said they were doing OK.

In bond court on Friday, Miller defended herself, saying she wasn’t the initial aggressor.

“They was the ones that came to my house," Miller said.

But the victims’ stepmother had her say in court, too.

“She bust my son’s nose. That’s not right. You don’t bust my son’s nose," Davonda Taylor said.

Both Miller and Washington are facing charges of child abuse with no great bodily harm and battery. Washington has also been charged with strong-arm robbery.

Miller is on house arrest and was ordered to stay 20 feet away from the victims and the school. Washington also has to stay away from the victims.