Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Robinhood, Apple, Visa and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Robinhood — Shares of the trading app plunged a whopping 15% after the company gave a disappointing revenue forecast for the first quarter of 2022. Its latest earnings report also showed a decline in users. Monthly active users fell to 17.3 million last quarter from 18.9 million in the third quarter.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Apple — The tech stock rose more than 2% in after-hours trading after the company reported its largest single quarter in terms of revenue ever. Its sales grew more than 11% even amid supply challenges and the lingering effects of the pandemic. Apple beat analyst estimates for sales in every product category except iPads.

Visa — The credit card company saw its shares jump 5% in extended trading after a better-than-expected earnings report. Visa's adjusted earnings per share came to $1.81, higher than a Street estimate of $1.70 per share, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also topped expectations.

Western Digital — Shares of the data storage company slid 12% in extended trading even after a strong earnings report. The company's EPS came in at $2.30 per share, compared with an estimate of $2.13 per share, according to FactSet. Sales also beat analysts' forecast. The stock has fallen more than 17% in 2022.