Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Robinhood, Apple, Visa and More

By Yun Li, CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Robinhood — Shares of the trading app plunged a whopping 15% after the company gave a disappointing revenue forecast for the first quarter of 2022. Its latest earnings report also showed a decline in users. Monthly active users fell to 17.3 million last quarter from 18.9 million in the third quarter.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Apple — The tech stock rose more than 2% in after-hours trading after the company reported its largest single quarter in terms of revenue ever. Its sales grew more than 11% even amid supply challenges and the lingering effects of the pandemic. Apple beat analyst estimates for sales in every product category except iPads.

Visa — The credit card company saw its shares jump 5% in extended trading after a better-than-expected earnings report. Visa's adjusted earnings per share came to $1.81, higher than a Street estimate of $1.70 per share, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also topped expectations.

Money Report

Markets 14 mins ago

Dow Futures Rise 200 Points as Market Set to Wrap Up a Wild Week, Apple Shares Pop

Markets 36 mins ago

Robinhood Wants to Make Stock Trading Available More Hours of the Day With ‘Hyper-Extended Hours'

Western Digital — Shares of the data storage company slid 12% in extended trading even after a strong earnings report. The company's EPS came in at $2.30 per share, compared with an estimate of $2.13 per share, according to FactSet. Sales also beat analysts' forecast. The stock has fallen more than 17% in 2022.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsfinanceU.S. MarketsApple Inc.wall street
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us