These cereals have the most fiber, protein and other essential nutrients, new report says

Cereal is still a breakfast staple for many Americans. The quick and easy meal was among America's top 10 breakfast foods in 2019, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll in collaboration with Dave's Killer Bread.

Nutritionists highly recommend starting your morning with foods that will keep you energized throughout the day like protein shakes and whole grain oats, experts told CNBC Make It last January. And cereal doesn't fit that category.

"I never recommend cereal to my patients to have for breakfast, simply because it's processed. I don't recommend anything that's processed," said Dr. Nancy Rahnama, an internist and clinical nutritionist.

But cereal is a convenient choice if you're short on time, Rahnama acknowledged. If you have only enough time to grab a bowl of cereal, reach for ones that are high in fiber and low in sugar, she advised.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Here is a list of cereals that are high in nutrients like fiber and protein and low in added sugar, according to a recent report by Healthnews.com.

Cereals with the most nutrients, lowest added sugar

Healthnews.com worked with nutrition scientist Lauryna Nelkine to compare the ingredients of the 15 most popular cereals in America, "taking into account their sales volumes and ratings on major American retailing platforms," the report states.

These are the cereals that had the most nutrients, vitamins and minerals to support health, and the lowest amounts of added sugar.

Highest in dietary fiber: Post Raisin Bran — 9 grams of fiber per serving

Post Raisin Bran — 9 grams of fiber per serving Highest in protein: Special K Protein — 7 grams of protein per serving

Special K Protein — 7 grams of protein per serving Highest in calcium and vitamin D: Multi Grain Cheerios — 200 milligrams of calcium and 4 micrograms of vitamin D

Multi Grain Cheerios — 200 milligrams of calcium and 4 micrograms of vitamin D Lowest in added sugar: Corn Flakes, Corn Chex and Special K Protein — 4 grams of sugar per serving each

Cereals with high levels of added sugar

Here are the cereals that stood out as having the highest amounts of added sugar (with 12 grams of added sugar per serving each):

Lucky Charms

Frosted Flakes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Froot Loops

Reese's Puffs

Fruity Pebbles

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Sign up today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through July 10, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.