The U.S. is now averaging 3.1 million vaccine shots per day as Michigan and other states see outbreaks

The U.S. reported a single-day record of 4.1 million vaccinations administered on Saturday, and the seven-day average of shots given is now sitting just above 3 million doses per day.

About 63,280 daily new coronavirus cases are being reported across the U.S., with case counts on the rise again recently following months of sharp declines from peak levels in January.

The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. is 797, the lowest since late October.

The U.S. administered an average of 3.1 million Covid-19 shots per day over the last seven days and hit a new record over the weekend with more than 4 million shots administered in a single day as vaccine manufacturing picks up pace and more mass vaccination sites open, White House senior advisor for Covid-19 Andy Slavitt told reporters Monday.

"As of today, nearly 1 in 3 Americans and over 40% of adults have at least one shot and nearly 1 in 4 adults are now fully vaccinated," Slavitt said.

He added that 75% of seniors have now received at least one shot, and more than half are fully vaccinated.

Despite the progress, Slavitt urged Americans to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of the virus by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and getting a vaccine shot when available.

"So we're headed in the right direction," he said, "but as you heard the president say, we're not there yet. The worst thing we could do right now would be to mistake progress for victory."

The daily coronavirus death toll in the U.S. is at its lowest level in months as the country ramps up the pace of vaccine administration. At the same time, outbreaks in states like Michigan are stoking fears of another nationwide Covid-19 surge.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a single-day record of 4.1 million vaccinations administered Saturday, and more than 3 million vaccine shots were reported given for each of the past four days.

The seven-day average of shots given in the U.S. is now just above 3 million per day.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

More than 165 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S., according to CDC data.

Nearly one-third of the population has received at least one dose and 18.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Of those 65 and older, 75% have received at least one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

U.S. Covid cases

About 63,280 daily new coronavirus cases are being reported across the U.S., according to a seven-day average of data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. Case counts have been on the rise again recently following months of sharp declines from peak levels in January.

That new case growth is showing signs of plateauing following a low number of new cases reported for Sunday, but many states did not report data because of Easter. It will likely take a couple of days for the holiday weekend case and death counts to be reported and collected, at which point the latest direction of the outbreak's trend will become more clear.

Michigan, where average daily new cases are up 39% compared with a week ago, is experiencing the most severe outbreak in the country on a per capita basis. The state's seven-day average of nearly 6,500 new cases per day is approaching levels seen during the winter surge, when case counts there peaked at an average of about 8,300 per day.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" the most recent uptick in Michigan and other states like Minnesota and Massachusetts are because of multiple causes. The spread of virus variants, colder climates that make it harder to gather outside, schools being reopened, and increased mobility among residents are contributing to the spread, Gottlieb said.

He doesn't expect these factors to fuel a nationwide surge in new cases.

"I don't think it's going to be the start of a true fourth wave," Gottlieb said. "I think that this is going to be regionalized outbreaks, and hopefully we get beyond this as we vaccinate more."

U.S. Covid deaths

The daily Covid death toll in the U.S. is 797, based on a weekly average of Hopkins data. While still elevated, that figure is at its lowest point since late October.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus, health-care tech company Aetion Inc. and biotech company Illumina. He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."