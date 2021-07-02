Watch Live: Authorities Give Update on Florida Condo Collapse After Death Toll Rises to 20

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Authorities are set to provide updates on the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium building at a press conference Friday evening.

Authorities are expected to address the status of search-and-rescue operations at the site of the collapse as well as plans for the building's demolition.

An update on the death toll, which climbed to 20 earlier Friday, is also set to be addressed. At least 128 people are still unaccounted for.

Authorities are also expected to discuss further updates on Hurricane Elsa and contingency plans for severe weather.