Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Workday shares pop 9% on inclusion in S&P 500

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

A close-up of the Workday logo on its headquarters in Pleasanton, California.
Smith Collection | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Workday shares jumped almost 10% in extended trading on Friday after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cloud software vendor will be added to the S&P 500.

It will replace Amentum Holdings on the index effective Dec. 23, according to a statement.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The index has picked up a handful of other prominent technology stocks this year, including Dell and Palantir.

Workday, founded in 2005 and based in Pleasanton, California, went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012. In November, Workday delivered $193 million in net income on $2.16 billion in quarterly revenue, which was up 16% year over year.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In each fiscal year until 2022, Workday had reported losses. Inflation and higher interest rates were making investors less interested in backing unprofitable companies, and many software executives understood they had to reduce costs.

To be eligible for inclusion in the prominent U.S. index, companies need to show a profit in the most recent quarter, along with profit in the four most recent quarters.

In February, Carl Eschenbach became Workday's sole CEO after being co-CEO since late 2022 alongside Aneel Bhusri, a co-founder.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Super Micro gets Nasdaq listing extension, says it can file financials by February

news 2 hours ago

Meta shares rise on potential TikTok ban in U.S., closing at record alongside Amazon

It's normal for stocks to go higher on news of their arrival in a prominent index, as fund managers need to rebalance their portfolios to reflect index changes.

While more tech companies have been joining the index, not all of them have proven to be money makers for  investors who track the benchmark. Server maker Super Micro was added to the S&P 500 in March after a huge rally in the stock, driven by demand for Nvidia-based servers.

The shares peaked soon after that but then tumbled in the ensuing months after the company failed to file its financials on time. The stock is about 60% off its peak, and the company said on Friday that it received an extension from Nasdaq to keep its listing.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us