Davie Will Allow Residential Community Pools, Select Parks to Reopen

The Town of Davie has issued an emergency order allowing select parks to open beginning on Sunday, May 10th. Pools in residential communities will also be allowed to reopen as long as they adhere to the city's guidelines.
Exactly fifteen parks will be allowed to open, starting at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. daily. Parks and restrooms will not be open, and facility rentals, fitness activities and sports programs are all still suspended.
Park visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain at least six feet distance from individuals outside of their group. Gatherings of groups larger than 10 are prohibited.
Below is a list of all the parks that will reopen on Sunday:
- Bergeron Park – 1900 S. Nob Hill Rd
- East Davie Nature Park – 5350 SW 58th Ave
- Falcons Lea Park – 14900 Stirling Road
- James Ale Park – 6061 SW 36th Ct
- Joy Yoder Equestrian Park – 14150 SW 38th St
- Lange Park – 6550 SW 47th St
- Linear Park, along Orange Drive from US-441 to SW 154th Avenue
- Owls Lookout Park – SW 26th St. & Flamingo Rd
- Robbins Preserve – 4005 Hiatus Rd
- Shenandoah Park – 14601 SW 14th St
- Silver Lake Park – 5695 SW 52nd Ave
- Sunny Lake Bird Sanctuary – 5300 Griffin Rd
- Veterans Park – 5750 SW 39th St
- Westridge Park – 2900 SW 100th Ave
- Wolf Lake Park – 5400 SW 76th Ave
Residential community pools in Davie are permitted to re-open as long as they adhere to the following guidelines:
- the pools are utilized by residents of the housing development
- residents adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines of six (6) feet social distancing
- pool deck and pool occupancy are limited to no greater than 50% capacity
- the use of the use of the pool deck and pool are supervised by a sufficient number of employees or other people designated by the housing development during the hours in which they are used to ensure compliance
- employees or other designees of the housing development sanitize the facility's pool chairs, railings, gates, tables, showers, and other equipment at the pool and pool deck regularly.