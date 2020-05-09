Davie Will Allow Residential Community Pools, Select Parks to Reopen

The Town of Davie has issued an emergency order allowing select parks to open beginning on Sunday, May 10th. Pools in residential communities will also be allowed to reopen as long as they adhere to the city's guidelines.

Exactly fifteen parks will be allowed to open, starting at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. daily. Parks and restrooms will not be open, and facility rentals, fitness activities and sports programs are all still suspended.

Park visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain at least six feet distance from individuals outside of their group. Gatherings of groups larger than 10 are prohibited.

Below is a list of all the parks that will reopen on Sunday:

Bergeron Park – 1900 S. Nob Hill Rd

East Davie Nature Park – 5350 SW 58th Ave

Falcons Lea Park – 14900 Stirling Road

James Ale Park – 6061 SW 36th Ct

Joy Yoder Equestrian Park – 14150 SW 38th St

Lange Park – 6550 SW 47th St

Linear Park, along Orange Drive from US-441 to SW 154th Avenue

Owls Lookout Park – SW 26th St. & Flamingo Rd

Robbins Preserve – 4005 Hiatus Rd

Shenandoah Park – 14601 SW 14th St

Silver Lake Park – 5695 SW 52nd Ave

Sunny Lake Bird Sanctuary – 5300 Griffin Rd

Veterans Park – 5750 SW 39th St

Westridge Park – 2900 SW 100th Ave

Wolf Lake Park – 5400 SW 76th Ave

Residential community pools in Davie are permitted to re-open as long as they adhere to the following guidelines: