gratitude

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

NBC 6 wants to help recognize First Responders and Essential Workers

While the coronavirus pandemic has upended life for nearly everyone, healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers have had to face more risks than most.

NBC 6 would like to join the local South Florida community in thanking those who are providing essential services during this time. 

To join our campaign, send a message of gratitude along with a photo showing how you are expressing thanks to isee@nbc6.com, or use the form below. The messages and pictures will be shared by our team on-air and online.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

6% of Florida Unemployment Claims Have Been Paid Out

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Miami-Dade Creates Mask Donation Sites for County’s Homeless Population

Help us show just how much we appreciate all those who are putting their lives on the line for the sake of our community.

This article tagged under:

gratitudecoronavirusfirst respondershealthcare workersEssential workers
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World LX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us